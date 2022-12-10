Venus in Furs, The Faith Hills Have Eyes, The Brash Menagerie, Fangerlis

media release: Come Enjoy Some Live Punk/Metal Music At Barley Pop Live and Help Raise Money For Equal Rights And Abortion Access At The Same Time! Let's Party And Give Back...

Sat. Dec. 10, 2022 Doors: 7pm Show: 8pm (Sharp)

$10 Suggested Donation---($5 Minimum)---21+

All Door Money Proceeds After Club Costs Will Go Equally To Planned Parenthood and Women's Medical Fund:

https://www.facebook.com/plannedparenthoodwi

https://www.facebook.com/WMFWisconsin

With Live Sets By:

The Brash Menagerie (Catchy and Energetic Punk Stylings--They are Coming For Your White Claw and PBR!)

https://www.facebook.com/TheBrashMenagerie

Venus In Furs (Established in 2010 with the mission to play surfy dancy punk)

https://www.facebook.com/venusinfursband

The Faith Hills Have Eyes (Musical Brutality With Twists, Venturing Down Every Avenue Of Metal And Rock)

https://www.facebook.com/thefaithhillshaveeyesarerad

Fangerlis (Working class punk-grass from Madison)

https://www.facebook.com/fangerlisWI

Doors are at 7pm. Show is only until 11:30pm, so come out all night and party with us, make some noise, and let's give to these great organizations helping the fight for equal rights!