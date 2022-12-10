Venus in Furs, The Faith Hills Have Eyes, The Brash Menagerie, Fangerlis
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Come Enjoy Some Live Punk/Metal Music At Barley Pop Live and Help Raise Money For Equal Rights And Abortion Access At The Same Time! Let's Party And Give Back...
Sat. Dec. 10, 2022 Doors: 7pm Show: 8pm (Sharp)
$10 Suggested Donation---($5 Minimum)---21+
All Door Money Proceeds After Club Costs Will Go Equally To Planned Parenthood and Women's Medical Fund:
https://www.facebook.com/plannedparenthoodwi
https://www.facebook.com/WMFWisconsin
With Live Sets By:
The Brash Menagerie (Catchy and Energetic Punk Stylings--They are Coming For Your White Claw and PBR!)
https://www.facebook.com/TheBrashMenagerie
Venus In Furs (Established in 2010 with the mission to play surfy dancy punk)
https://www.facebook.com/venusinfursband
The Faith Hills Have Eyes (Musical Brutality With Twists, Venturing Down Every Avenue Of Metal And Rock)
https://www.facebook.com/thefaithhillshaveeyesarerad
Fangerlis (Working class punk-grass from Madison)
https://www.facebook.com/fangerlisWI
Doors are at 7pm. Show is only until 11:30pm, so come out all night and party with us, make some noise, and let's give to these great organizations helping the fight for equal rights!