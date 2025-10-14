Vera Court & BLW Neighborhood Centers Fundraiser

media release: Join us for our Giveback Night at Delta Beer Lab! Stop by to grab a drink and a bite to eat while supporting Vera Court and BLW Centers. Every sip and snack helps our communities thrive! 10% of profits from the night will go directly to Vera Court and BLW Centers.

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 14, Delta Beer Lab, 167 E Badger Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53713

Bring your friends, enjoy some good food and drinks, and make a difference in your community. We can’t wait to see you there!