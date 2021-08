press release: The Northside Planning Council is throwing a block party in the Vera Court neighborhood on August 17th! There will be great food, music, and activities. Stop by between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to join the festivities and check out the tables and booths of different community partners. We will have a table as well to help families sign up for our afterschool programming starting in September. Hope to see you there!