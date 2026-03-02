Vera Court Neighborhood Center Fundraiser

Culver's - Northport Dr. 1325 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Support Vera Court Neighborhood Center's high school students as they prepare for an exciting college trip to Kansas City this spring break! This opportunity allows students to explore higher education pathways and expand their future possibilities.

Stop by the Northside Culver’s between 5:00–8:00 PM for our Giveback Night. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will help fund this incredible experience.

You can donate directly by clicking on the donation button and select “High School Trip” or mail a check to 614 Vera Ct, Madison, WI 53704 with “High School Trip” in the memo line.

