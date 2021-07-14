media release: Join Roots4Change & REAP at our next Verano en Familia event, July 14 at Eastside Park in Stoughton from 4-6 pm! Join Roots4Change and REAP for an evening of family fun including yoga, bike blender smoothies, arts & crafts, and local product taste testing.

REAP is excited to partner with Roots4Change to host these events to advance the wellness of Latino/Indigenous families in Dane County. We can't wait to see you there!

Acompáñanos este miércoles 14 de Julio! Raíces para el Cambio junto a Reap Food group estaremos en Stoughton,WI en el East side Park a partir de las 4pm a 6pm. Te esperamos!