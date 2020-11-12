ONLINE: Veritas Forum: Where is God in Our Racial Divide?

× Expand Historian, speaker and author Jemar Tisby.

press release: Upper House and collaborating partners at UW-Madison host best-selling author and historian, Jemar Tisby. He will address: Why is there deep racial division in our country, both historically and in our culture today? In what ways have people of faith and Christian traditions been complicit in racism? What are the actionable steps to confront racism in our culture, relationships, and everyday life? Streaming live from Upper House, Tisby will present a history-based perspective and contemporary model that seeks to build a “beloved community” across racial and ethnic lines.