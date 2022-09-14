Vernon County Fair

media release: Grandstand - Events and Ticket Prices

Thursday Night at 6:00 pm: Antique Tractor Pull followed by Farm Modified / Truck and Tractor Pull. Both events are FREE for all AGES.

Friday Night at 7:00 pm: Badger State Tractor and Truck Pull. $10.00 - Adults, 16 and over; $3.00 - Children, 6 to 15; Free - Children, 5 and under.

Saturday Morning at 10:30 am: Horse Pulling. FREE for all AGES.

Saturday Morning at 11:00 am: Kids Tractor Pull, ages 4 - 12 years old. FREE for all AGES.

Saturday Night at 7:00 pm: Demo Derby. $5.00 - Adults, 16 and over; $2.00 - Children, 6 to 15; Free - Children, 5 and under.

Sunday Afternoon at 1:00 pm: Harness Racing. FREE for all AGES.

Sunday Afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00pm : High Mileage. FREE for all Ages on the Bob Fredrick's Free Stage.

All-Inclusive Season Pass (includes grandstand events for Fri and Sat): $25.00 - All Ages (Event wristbands can be picked up at the office or the event booths the day of the event)

Season Pass (excludes grandstand events): $15.00 - Adult, 16 and up; $7.00 - Children, 6 to 15; Free - Children, 5 and under.

Daily Admission (Thursday thru Sunday) (excludes grandstand events) : $8.00 - Adults, 16 and over; $5.00 - Seniors, 65 plus; $4.00 - Children, 6 to 15; Free - Children, 5 and under

Special Admission Day (excludes grandstand events): Wednesday "Entry/Community Day" - Free; Friday "Youth Day" - 12 & Under Free; Saturday "Military Day" - Free for Active or Retired Military Personnel w/ Active ID