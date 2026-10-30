Verona Activism Meet-Up

media release: Verona-area resistance groups and progressive organizations will be hosting a meet-and-greet event for those interested in getting involved in local activism.

Groups attending will include: Verona Action Network, Verona ICE Out, Western Dane Democracy Project, Badger Collective, Democratic Socialists of America, and more.

Come and get to know other concerned citizens in your community who are organizing the resistance!

Refreshments will be provided.