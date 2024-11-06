media release: The Verona Area Community Orchestra starts the 2024-2025 season with Shostakovich 5th Symphony, Delius Walk to the Paradise Garden, Rimsky-Korsakov Dubinushka, and Jason Taurins Tombstone Galop. Set your calendars for November 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Free and open to the public.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1147531719684800