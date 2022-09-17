Verona Area Community Theater 30th Anniversary Celebration

press release: Please join VACT in celebrating our 30th Anniversary, in conjunction with our annual meeting. The night's festivities will include a number of great events celebrating all things VACT (see detail below)! Join us for cocktail hour, a special documentary about the VACT Youth Theater Program, a naming dedication ceremony, and our annual meeting and post-meeting party. Come just for the events that interest you or come for it all! Whether you've been involved in a production, have been an audience member, are a community member, or just a fan of VACT, we would love to see everyone for this great celebration!

The evening's schedule of events is below, followed by more detail about each event! Questions? Please reach out to Sara Ward-Cassady at sara@vact.org.

6:00: Screening of the documentary "Stage Presents" Join us for the VACT premier of "Stage Presents," a documentary about the VACT Youth Theater Program. In 2012, during the youth production of "Seussical Jr.," a filmmaker followed the cast and crew during the rehearsal and performances of this youth production. The documentary focuses on five cast members from that show, reconnecting with them in 2022 to find out how the VACT Youth Theater Program impacted their lives then and now, as well as interviewing production staff about the youth program. Come see this touching story of VACT's Youth Theater Program and see why this great program continues to flourish and impact youth theater lovers! Check out these two trailers for "Stage Presents": https://youtu.be/ nqmd40fNH74 & https://youtu. be/7lvNkTDevoc

6:30: Social Hour Come celebrate VACT's 30th Anniversary by joining us at 6:30 for a social/cocktail hour, with light appetizers, drinks, and dessert. Cocktail attire encouraged, but not required. VACT Memory Books will be on display showing photos and memories from throughout our 30 years and show t-shirts from previous productions and summer camps will be on sale.

7:15: Naming Dedications of the VACT Building and Theater Join us at 7:15 for a very special event, the naming dedications of the VACT Building and Theater. The VACT Building will be named after VACT's founder, Dee Baldock, and the VACT Theater will be named after Terry and Alyssa Dvorak.

7:45: VACT Annual Meeting Following the 30th Anniversary celebrations and events, we will then hold our regular annual meeting. During the meeting we will view the 2021-22 season in review video and the 2022-2023 season preview video. We will also present musical selections from the two shows in contention for our fall 2023 musical and the two shows up for consideration for our summer 2024 musical. Following the presentations, anyone age 16 and over who is present, who was also a participant or a parent/guardian of a participant of a show in the 2021-22 season, may vote for their favorites. Stay to find out which shows will be selected for those slots in our 2023-2024 season! (Must be present to vote.)

9:00: Dancing and Continued Merriment! Following the annual meeting, stick around for further celebrations, with dancing in the VACT Theater, as well as continued socializing in the VACT Lobby.

Join us for any or all of these great events! Please feel free to just drop by for the pieces you would like to see or come and stay for the entire event! We would love to see all who are excited to celebrate VACT's 30 years!!