Verona Area Concert Band

Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

The Verona Area Concert Band invites the community to enjoy an evening of instrumental music on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Join us as we celebrate a summer of sports with a program that includes the following:

Windsprints - Richard L. Saucedo

The National Game - John Philip Sousa

The Running Set - R. Vaughan Williams, arr. Larry Daehn

Suite Française - Darius Milhaud

Summon the Heroes - John Williams, arr. Paul Lavender

Directions to the Verona Area High School PAC can be found here: https://vacbmusic.org/directions/

Admission to the concert is free (donations are appreciated). For more information, visit vacbmusic.org or email info@vacbmusic.org.

