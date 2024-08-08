The Verona Area Concert Band invites the community to enjoy an evening of instrumental music on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Join us as we celebrate a summer of sports with a program that includes the following:

Windsprints - Richard L. Saucedo

The National Game - John Philip Sousa

The Running Set - R. Vaughan Williams, arr. Larry Daehn

Suite Française - Darius Milhaud

Summon the Heroes - John Williams, arr. Paul Lavender

Directions to the Verona Area High School PAC can be found here: https://vacbmusic.org/directions/

Admission to the concert is free (donations are appreciated). For more information, visit vacbmusic.org or email info@vacbmusic.org.