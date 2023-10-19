Verona Area Concert Band

Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: The Verona Area Concert Band invites the community to enjoy an evening of instrumental music on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Join us for our Fall concert series title,  "The Sacred and the Profane," which includes:

Fervent Is My Longing / Fugue-- J.S. Bach arr. L. Cailliet

Profanation from "Jeremiah"-- L. Bernstein

Hymn for the Innocent -- J. Giroux

Carmina Burana -- C. Orff arr. J. Krance

Admission to the concert is free (donations are appreciated). For more information, visit www.vacbmusic.org

Info

Music
608-514-5725
