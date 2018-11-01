Verona Area Historical Society Volunteers

Google Calendar - Verona Area Historical Society Volunteers - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Verona Area Historical Society Volunteers - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Verona Area Historical Society Volunteers - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Verona Area Historical Society Volunteers - 2018-11-01 09:00:00

Verona Senior Center 108 Paoli St., Verona, Wisconsin

press release: Training Class Offered November 1-2 from 9am - 4pm

The Verona Area Historical Society is looking for people who are interested in doing short interviews with area Army veterans.  We are partnering with the Army's Heritage and Education Center to put on a free two-day training program in the Verona Senior Center Nov 1 and 2.  People who take the training can later, when convenient to them, interview an Army veteran to capture their story before it is lost.  To register or for more information, please contact saveveronahistory@gmail.com or call  717-245-4491.

Info
Verona Senior Center 108 Paoli St., Verona, Wisconsin View Map
Volunteer
717-245-4491
Google Calendar - Verona Area Historical Society Volunteers - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Verona Area Historical Society Volunteers - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Verona Area Historical Society Volunteers - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Verona Area Historical Society Volunteers - 2018-11-01 09:00:00