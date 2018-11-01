Verona Area Historical Society Volunteers

press release: Training Class Offered November 1-2 from 9am - 4pm

The Verona Area Historical Society is looking for people who are interested in doing short interviews with area Army veterans. We are partnering with the Army's Heritage and Education Center to put on a free two-day training program in the Verona Senior Center Nov 1 and 2. People who take the training can later, when convenient to them, interview an Army veteran to capture their story before it is lost. To register or for more information, please contact saveveronahistory@gmail.com or call 717-245-4491.