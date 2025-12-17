Verona Community Center Open House

media release: The city of Verona invites the community to celebrate the opening of the Verona Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., located at 130 N. Franklin Street in the former Verona Public Library building.

Community members are encouraged to attend, tour the new facility, and meet City leaders and staff from the Parks and Urban Forestry and Recreation Departments.

The Verona Community Center officially opens to the public on January 5, 2026, and offers flexible spaces for room rentals, recreation programming, Library and Senior Center programs, and community gatherings in a welcoming space designed to serve all ages.

We look forward to celebrating this exciting new community space with you!

Ribbon Cutting: January 9, 9:00 a.m.

Open House: Immediately following