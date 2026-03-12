Verona Fire Chief Finalists Meet & Greet

media release: The city of Verona is pleased to announce three finalists for the position of fire chief. Following a thorough review of the candidates, the Police and Fire Commission has advanced three finalists for consideration.

David Hensley: Mr. Hensley is currently an assistant fire chief for the Milwaukee Fire Department providing leadership over emergency medical services, training, education and wellness functions.

Anthony Rauterberg: Mr. Rauterberg serves as the assistant fire chief of operations for the city of Bondurant Fire Department in Iowa.

Jesse Coulson: Mr. Coulson is the fire chief for the City of Spencer Fire Department in Iowa.

The search for a new fire chief began in late 2025 following the retirement announcement of Fire Chief Dan Machotka, effective December 31, 2025.

Final interviews with the candidates will be conducted by the Police and Fire Commission on March 16. The process consists of a four-part interview format, which includes a public question-and-answer session open to all community members.

The community is encouraged to meet the finalists and participate in the public Q&A session, which will begin at 7:15 PM on March 16. Doors will open at 7:00 PM to allow for question submissions.

Finalist Interviews: Monday, March 16, 2026

Public Question & Answer Session: 7:00–8:00 PM

Location: Verona City Hall, 111 Lincoln St.

The Police and Fire Commission will evaluate the candidates according to established criteria and is expected to name the new Fire Chief later this month.