Verona Fire Department Open House

media release: Join us on Saturday, September 20 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Verona Fire Department, 101 Lincoln St. Bring the whole family for a fun and educational day featuring:

  • Fire safety tips & demonstrations
  • Vehicle extrication demos
  • Fire truck tours
  • Food and activities for kids

Meet your local firefighters and learn how to keep your family safe!

Kids & Family, Public Notices
