Verona Fire Department Open House

media release: Join us on Saturday, September 20 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Verona Fire Department, 101 Lincoln St. Bring the whole family for a fun and educational day featuring:
- Fire safety tips & demonstrations
- Vehicle extrication demos
- Fire truck tours
- Food and activities for kids
Meet your local firefighters and learn how to keep your family safe!
