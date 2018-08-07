Verona National Night Out

press release: The Verona Police Department will be hosting its annual National Night Out Against Crime on August 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hometown Festival Grounds near the Verona City Center. This year's event will include a landing from the Med Flight Helicopter, horse patrol, K9 demonstration, police officer dunk tank, Kid Care ID program, public safety-related informational booths, and the popular child bounce-houses.

As always, there will be plenty of free food available which will include a pork roast, hot dogs, corn on the cob, refreshments, and frozen treats. A DJ will be playing music in addition to the free prize raffle. The Verona Police Department looks forward to meeting the community it serves.

Any donations for the event can be directed to the Verona Police Department c/o Officer Ryan Adkins, 111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593. All donations are greatly appreciated and directly support this annual event and other community outreach programs such as; child safety seat inspections and installations, bicycle rodeo and safety event, school youth presentations, seniors vehicle winterization program and Shop with a Cop.