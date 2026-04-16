Verona Public Library 20th Building Anniversary Party
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Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: The library building is turning 20! Come and celebrate all of the wonderful things that have happened so far within these walls! There will be cake and punch to enjoy, crafts and activities in which to participate, and a special birthday story time at 6:30 pm for little kids to follow! For all ages.
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Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Kids & Family, Special Events
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