press release: Acclaimed for its bold interpretive strength and electrifying performances, the Verona Quartet is the 2020 recipient of Chamber Music America’s prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award. The Quartet’s members represent four different nations, but their singular approach and unanimity of purpose in both musical and cultural cooperation have quickly earned the group a reputation as an “outstanding ensemble...cohesive yet full of temperament.” (New York Times).

"bold interpretive strength and electrifying" - Concert Artists Guild

Since rising to international prominence by sweeping top prizes at competitions across four continents, including the Wigmore Hall, Melbourne, Osaka and M-Prize International Competitions, The Verona Quartet developed a consummate reputation for its compelling interpretations of contemporary music and is one of the most sought after strong quartets of its generation.

This performance is part of the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Series.