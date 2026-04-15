Verona Skatepark Concept Design

media release: The city of Verona is continuing the planning process for a new skatepark and invites the community to help shape the design. A second public input meeting and design workshop will be held to gather feedback on early concept designs for the skatepark.

During this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to review, react to, and help refine initial skatepark design concepts developed from feedback received at the first public meeting. Discussion will focus on design ideas such as obstacles, flow, layout, and features to build a skatepark that reflects the needs and interests of the skateboarding community.

“I want this park to be widely used, and for that, we need community input so we can design it for as many people as possible,” said Verona Mayor Luke Diaz. “So if you're a skateboarder, I urge you to provide feedback.”

The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission has identified a potential site for the new skatepark at Verona’s Old City Hall at 111 Lincoln Street.

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Time: 6:00 – 7:30 PM

Location: Verona Community Center, 130 N. Franklin St., Verona, WI 53593

Skaters of all ages, along with families, neighbors, and community members, are encouraged to attend. This workshop is an opportunity for skateboarders to share what they want to see in a brand-new skatepark and help build on the early concepts together.

For those unable to attend in person, an online survey will be available from April 21 through May 5, 2026, providing another way for community members to share ideas and feedback.

For more information and to access the survey beginning April 21, visit the city of Verona website.