Verona Winter Farmers' Market

media release: We were looking for a place to move our market indoors for the winter months and with the opening of the Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, everything fell into place. The Kasieta Center (pronounced “ka-sheta”) is a 4,800 square foot event space with tons of amenities, two entrances with parking lots on either side, tables, chairs, and a beautiful multi-use kitchen space for facility approved caterers. The space is handicap accessible and connected to the Badger Prairie Needs Network facility. The indoor Farmers Market will be set up along the perimeter of the interior with tables and chairs in the middle for visiting over a treat from one of our vendors and a cup of coffee. We will have live music at every market!

Music by John Duggleby on Feb. 12; 2 Ukes and a Bass on Feb. 26; Jennifer Egan on March 12; and Eric De Los Santos on March 26.