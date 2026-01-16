media release: Kick off our Obsession series with this classic romantic mystery. When a retired detective is hired to follow a mysterious woman, the case spirals into something far stranger... and far more personal. Vertigo is Hitchcock’s most hypnotic film, steeped in illusion, disorientation, and impossible longing.

This Mimosa Movie screening includes a complimentary mimosa with your ticket, the perfect pairing for a morning lost in obsession and intrigue.

Flix Brewhouse is America’s only first-run dine-in cinema brewery, where beer and bites are handcrafted for every film