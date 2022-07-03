Very Asian Week
to
media release: We’re celebrating what makes Madison “Very Asian”
From July 3-8, we’re putting a spotlight on Madison’s Asian community during the inaugural Very Asian Week, presented by Madison Magazine and Very Asian Foundation. There are two parts to the week:
- Very Asian & Very American panel discussion on July 7
- Very Asian Week restaurant and food business specials from July 3-8
participating restaurants: Ahan (note: closed 7/3-5); Bandung; The Deliciouser; Fairchild; Little Palace; Madame Chu; Morris Ramen; RED; Roll Play; Strings Ramen; Taigu; Tavernakaya; Teasider
