A Very Good Holiday Market
to
Alice Good Specialty Coffee, Verona 300 S. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Get into the holiday spirit at A Very Good Holiday Market! Shop local, handmade art from talented Wisconsin makers while enjoying all the cozy festive vibes.
Come support our community artists, discover one-of-a-kind gifts, and enjoy an afternoon of creativity, community, and cheer.
Free to attend — everyone is welcome!
Info
Alice Good Specialty Coffee, Verona 300 S. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays