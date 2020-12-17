ONLINE: Vet Talks

media release: Join the VA for the Vet Talks debut event featuring prolific Nashville hitmaker Jerrod Niemann connecting exclusively with the Veteran community. This online event will feature a live musical performance and Q&A with Jerrod, who is no stranger to the Veteran community. As a performer of multiple USO tours Jerrod is excited to support, engage, and connect with Vets in a new way.

For more information, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vet-talks-tickets-131913756597