Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us for the Veteran Resource Services Resource Fair on Monday, November 18th, 2024, from 11 AM to 2 PM at D1630. Enjoy free food, resources tailored for veteran students, and a special comedy performance by Madison College alum Shawn Vasquez. Doors open at 11 AM, with lunch served at noon, and the comedy show starting at 12:15 PM. Madison College students are encouraged to RSVP for food via the QR code on the event flyer. Don’t miss this chance to connect, unwind, and explore valuable resources!

