RSVP for Veteran Suicide Prevention

press release: The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs will hold one of six Suicide Prevention Forums in Madison on Wednesday, June 22 at the Monona Terrace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The forum, “Combating Veteran Suicide,” will feature experts in the field of suicide prevention and mental health.

“Every day in our nation, veterans are losing their lives to suicide,” said WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar. “These forums are a chance to discuss best practices, provide vital tools and garner ideas to better address the growing mental health crises present in our veteran community. For those working closely with veterans, having access to the best information on suicide prevention could save a life.”

The Combating Veteran Suicide forum focuses on providing community members, social workers, mental health providers, law enforcement, and veteran advocates with trainings and tools to help when a veteran is in need of assistance. Panel discussions and breakouts have been designed to help attendees understand the needs of many of the unserved or at-risk populations within the veteran community. Click here for a full agenda.

The event is free to attend, and any person or organization interested in attending should register here by Monday, June 20.

WDVA held forums in Appleton, La Crosse, Wausau, and Brookfield with excellent turnout and engagement from veterans, nonprofits, and organizations that serve our state’s veterans. There will be one more forum with a focus on Native American veterans with a date and location yet to be determined.