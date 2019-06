press release: Join Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC) Wednesday, June 19th for a special program for disabled veterans and disabled members of the armed forces. The event will include opportunities to use air rifles and practice biathlon.

The event is free with refreshments provided. To reserve a spot go to: http://www.cxcskiing.org/ veterans

June 19, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 at Highland Manor Park Shelter, 10 Manor Drive