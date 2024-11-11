Veterans Day Celebration
RSVP of Dane County 6501 Watts Road Suite 250, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Join us at the RSVP Office for a special celebration of Veterans Day on Monday, November 11, 2024. The event, which replaces our monthly Zoom events, can be attended in person or virtually.
When responding, please designate whether you plan to attend in person or are requesting the Zoom Link. Reply to jguzman@rsvpdane.org. We hope to see you on November 11!
