press release: The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is excited to announce Veterans Day Guided Tours on November 11. Guided tours will be available at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM. This year features military veterans stationed throughout the gallery spaces to speak with visitors about their military experience. Veterans will be available from 2:00 PM-3:00 PM. Space is limited for these free tours and registration is required. You can register at the link above or by calling 608.264.7663.