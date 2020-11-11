Veterans Day Observance

media release: This year’s Veterans Day Ceremony planned by the Madison Veterans Council for Wednesday November 11 at the State Capitol has been canceled . While COVID-19 mandates made preparations for a meaningful indoor ceremony impractical, the Council encourages the individual veteran organizations that make up its membership to continue to honor Veterans Day in their own way that is consistent with covid-19 guidelines and mandates.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Henry Harnden Camp #2 announced they will hold an outdoor Veterans Day ceremony on November 11 starting at 10:30 AM at Union Rest in Forest Hill Cemetery that will honor notable Civil War Wisconsin veterans from that era.