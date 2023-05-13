Veterans Day of Service

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is partnering with Three Gaits, a therapeutic horsemanship center, for a Veteran Clean Up and Day of Service on May 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., which is located between Oregon and Stoughton on Highway 138.

Volunteers are requested to assist Three Gaits with clean-up projects in preparation for their summer equine programs that include cleaning barns, organizing horse tack, fixing fence lines, and spreading wood chips.

All volunteers should wear comfortable weather-appropriate outdoor clothing that can get dirty and dusty. Please wear closed-toe, durable footwear that is comfortable for uneven surfaces. Interested volunteers should register online.

Three Gaits is a non-profit started in 1983 with a love for horses and an interest in providing equine-assisted activities for individuals with disabilities in Dane County. The name Three Gaits refers to three movements of a horse — walk, trot and canter. Three Gaits provides a safe and welcoming program of therapeutic horsemanship benefiting disabled veterans and their families.

For more information about Three Gaits, please visit Three-Gaits.org, or call (608) 877-9086.