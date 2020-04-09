ONLINE: Veterans in the Workforce

press release: Veterans in the Workforce bridges the gap between veteran talent and hiring managers interested in adding veterans to their staff.

Join Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce for can't-miss information about engaging, retaining, and supporting veteran and military spouse employees.

Event Agenda: 12:00 - Presentation, 12:45 - Q&A

This is an online webinar -- link will be sent to registrants.

Please disable your audio and video feed upon entering the forum, unless you are a presenter. You will be able to ask questions via the chat function.