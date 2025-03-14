Veterans March

media release: Veterans and supporters are called to take part in a nationwide rally at noon on March 14, on the steps of Wisconsin’s state capital, in protest of Project 2025 and Elon Musk's cuts in VA staff and funding.

Promises made, promises kept: I will defend and support the Constitution of the United States against all enemies both foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.

Project 2025 will decimate programs veterans depend on and has already eliminated vital lifelines (Veterans Crisis Line). Also, thousands of veterans have lost federal jobs, resulting in profound hardship to themselves and their families .

All are encouraged to stand with us!