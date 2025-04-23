Veterans Memorial Coliseum Community Meeting

media release: Dane County Executive Melissa Agard will host a community meeting on Wednesday, April 23rd to engage the public on the future of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. The meeting will focus on plans to renovate the Coliseum through a public-private partnership that preserves its historic legacy while transforming it into a modern, functional anchor for the Alliant Energy Center campus.

This is a pivotal opportunity for community members and the press to learn more about Dane County’s vision to revitalize a treasured community venue and create a catalyst for future development.

5:30 PM, Alliant Energy Center – Exhibition Hall (Lake Rooms)