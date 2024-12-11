Veterans Resource Fair

media release: The Madison VA, Janesville Elks Lodge #254 and Rock County Veterans Service Office are hosting a resource fair for military Veterans and families at the Janesville Elks Lodge on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Organizations and resources include:

• Federal, State, County and Local Veteran Programs

• Employment Assistance & Local Job Opportunities

• VA Health Information and Services

• One-on-One Benefits Assistance

• Homeless Veteran Resources

• Education Opportunities

Veterans are asked to provide proof of service using a DD214 or military ID. A complementary meal for Veterans will be offered throughout the day. The Janesville Elks Lodge is located at 2100 North Washington Street and its members are doing a toy drive for those wanting to donate.