Veterans Resource Fair
to
media release: The Madison VA, Janesville Elks Lodge #254 and Rock County Veterans Service Office are hosting a resource fair for military Veterans and families at the Janesville Elks Lodge on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Organizations and resources include:
• Federal, State, County and Local Veteran Programs
• Employment Assistance & Local Job Opportunities
• VA Health Information and Services
• One-on-One Benefits Assistance
• Homeless Veteran Resources
• Education Opportunities
Veterans are asked to provide proof of service using a DD214 or military ID. A complementary meal for Veterans will be offered throughout the day. The Janesville Elks Lodge is located at 2100 North Washington Street and its members are doing a toy drive for those wanting to donate.