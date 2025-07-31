× Expand Frances Spray-Larson Four people with guitars. Vets on Frets (from left): Mark Loder, Dan Proud, Rick Larson and Neil O’Connor.

(2024 Isthmus pick) Vets on Frets is a group of Madison-area military veterans who gather to play rock and folk songs; this summer, they hit the stage at the “Big Gig,” Summerfest in Milwaukee. This Back Porch Concert series should be a little lower-key than Summerfest, but it does include the annual pie and ice cream social, starting at 5:30 p.m., with pie from Monona Bakery and Chocolate Shoppe ice cream. Music starts at 7 p.m. It’s a fundraiser for the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society and operation of the Dean House museum.