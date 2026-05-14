× Expand Frances Spray-Larson Four people with guitars. Vets on Frets (from left): Mark Loder, Dan Proud, Rick Larson and Neil O’Connor.

media release: Spend an easygoing evening with Vets on Frets, an acoustic guitar group made up of talented military veterans who bring stories, camaraderie, and classic tunes to every performance. Blending rich harmonies with heartfelt musicianship, they play a crowd-pleasing mix of folk, country, and beloved oldies that invite you to sing along and unwind.

Grab a seat on the patio, challenge friends to a round of putt-putt golf, and pick up your favorite drink from the clubhouse. Whether you're tapping your toes to a familiar classic or simply soaking in the relaxed atmosphere, Vets on Frets delivers the perfect soundtrack for a laid-back, feel-good gathering.