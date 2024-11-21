VetsCAN Connect

media release: In collaboration with the Madison VA Hospital, we’re bringing together hospital leadership, including Executive Director Christine Kleckner, key hospital staff, advocates, and community organizations that are part of the growing VetsCAN coalition.

With fewer than half of Wisconsin Veterans enrolled in VA health care, it is crucial for civilian providers of medical, mental health, and social services understand the need of Veterans to meet the needs of Veterans in the Madison-area.

Please join us to learn about VetsCAN, the needs of Veterans in our community, and how each of us can be a part of the movement forward.