VFW Post 1318 Band

media release: 75 Years – a band that won’t stop playing Celebration Concert

…and you are invited! “It’s about the music,” said conductor Dave Pedracine of Madison. “Join us, won't you? The VFW all-volunteer band is celebrating and we want you with us.”

Join us for this celebration concert on Monday, Easter Monday at that, April 21, 7:00 pm at VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison. It’s a family-friendly concert, lasts one hour with toe-tapping music for everyone and some surprises too. We are celebrating 75 years of music, musicians and the VFW Band.

Founded in 1950 by the late Dr. Elmer Ziegler, the band was continued by bandleader Jim Latimer since Ziegler’s untimely passing in 1981. Latimer was prompted to finish the 1981 season of both the VFW Band and the Capitol City Band by the late UW bandleader, Ray Dvorak. The rest is history. Forty-four (44) seasons later, Jim is stepping aside. “Not going anywhere,” said Latimer. “It’s a joy and a privilege to watch the younger generation step up to the podium. I want them to carry on what Ziegler started and, more importantly, why. Both bands have one mission - making life better for many people through music.” Referring to them as ‘Ambassadors of Joy,’ Latimer continues, “ I can’t say enough about these volunteer musicians, their dedication, attention to detail, and their music. They travel through ice and snow, cold and rain, to make life better for other people through music.”

The April 21 concert is free and open to the public. “We hope people will come out to show their appreciation for these 48 musicians – community volunteers who give of their time and talent every Monday evening September through May.” More importantly, it is who the musicians of the VFW Band play for. First, they are all volunteers including Pedracine and Latimer. Second, they see first hand what music does, what music is for people who don’t get out to hear it firsthand. Third, the VFW Band plays for the Veterans Day and Memorial Day services at the State Capitol or Forest Hill Cemetery. And the VFW Band plays two concerts a month for residents of health care centers, or places of assisted and independent senior living. Playing in these venues was set by Ziegler back in 1950. Do the math, this is a 75-year celebration season!

Pedracine will conduct the VFW Post 1318 Band in this celebration concert. He has served as associate conductor for both bands for a number of years.

For more information, visit the website CCBAmadison.org or email CCBAmadison@gmail.com or call 608 225-4220.

Celebration concert, Monday, April 21, 7pm, at VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison. It’s free, it’s fun, it’s family-friendly and you are invited. Let the celebration continue.