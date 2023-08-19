VFW Post 1318 Charity Golf Outing

media release: VFW Post 1318 is proud to announce our 1st Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser held at The Bridges Golf Course, with all proceeds going to Rolling Thunder, the University of Wisconsin’s MIA Recovery and Identification Project, and VFW Post 1318. Sign up for a fun day of golf along with lunch, raffle, silent auction, and hole contests, all in support of Wisconsin veterans. Please go to our website for more details, registration and sponsorship opportunities!

August 19, 2023, 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM

7:30 AM - Registration Start Time

8:00 AM - Donuts and Coffee

9:00 AM - Shotgun Golf Start

2:15 PM - Lunch

2:30 PM - Auction and Raffles