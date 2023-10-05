RSVP for VFW Post 7591 60th Anniversary

media release: Greetings all, planning is complete for the events and meal for our 60th Post Anniversary. The only items still being planned include some of the special guests attending. Our food will be catered by Rodeside Grill in Windsor, your ticket includes two drinks for the evening, music by Marcy and the Highlights and a limited edition memento item! It will be a night you don’t want to miss. Tickets must be purchased by October 5 and will not be available the night of the event as our caterer needs appropriate time to plan our food needs. Tickets are available for purchase for $45 each and are available at the bar.