media release: Enjoy pastoral landscapes and Mother Nature’s incredible color palette, as showcased in “Driftless Photography and Beyond featuring Vicki France” now showing at the Driftless Historium (100 S 2nd Street) in downtown Mount Horeb.

Vicki France is a self-taught photographer who grew up among the towering bluffs and winding rivers of the Driftless Region of Wisconsin. She uses photography to capture and share the emotion and drama of what she sees and feels when exploring the wooded hills and valleys of southwest Wisconsin.

According to France, “Every one of our thousands of backroads throughout the Driftless Region offers adventures filled with discoveries and hidden gems. They weave us through beautiful countryside and small towns steeped in history, and past iconic farms and barns that tell the stories of our ancestors.”

Each featured piece captures the essence of Wisconsin’s distinctive Driftless Region, and all are available for purchase directly from the photographer. Contact Vicki France at VickiFrance@gmail.com or visit VickiFancePhotography.com for more information.

Check out this FREE exhibit during the Driftless Historium’s regular hours (Friday to Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) in the Kalscheur Family Foundation Community Gallery through May 6, 2025. For more information on “Driftless Photography and Beyond,” email mthorebahs@gmail.com or call 608-437-6486.

The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society operates the Driftless Historium Museum and Research Center. Founded in 1975, the Society is celebrating 50 years of collecting, preserving and sharing the stories of southwestern Dane County with special programs and exhibits throughout the year.