Victor Figueroa, Daniel Pimentel-Alarcon, Mark Turner, Karen Watson-Newlin & Douglas Whittle

media release: In Overture Galleries ’ fall exhibitions, artists consider the quiet forces that shape our landscapes, such as light, time and energy. Through diverse media, they reflect on the interplay between the visible and the unseen aspects of the natural world. Drawing on symbolic, even spiritual, associations with nature, the works evoke ideas of wonder and harmony. Together, these exhibitions invite viewers into a deeper awareness of how we experience and remain connected to the living world around us.

The exhibitions in Galleries I, II and III run through Sunday, Nov. 30, and the Playhouse Gallery and Rotunda Gallery exhibitions run through Sunday, Nov. 16. Join us for “Slow Art: A Mindful Journey Through the Galleries” on Thursday, Oct. 9, 9-10 a.m. and a Fall Galleries Reception on Thursday, Oct. 23 from 5:30-8:30 a.m.

GALLERY I: The Lumosity of Time: Witnessing Earth’s Breath, by Karen Fitzgerald & Mark Weller

This work delves into other dimensionality. Weller explores the fourth dimension, time, as he photographs cloudscapes in the upper Midwest. Fitzgerald examines the relationship between matter and spirit through energy and light. Both artists see Earth’s breath as a shape shifter, existing as form transformed again and again.

FitzgeraldArt.com | Time-Stacking.com

GALLERY II: Bloom & Ripple, by Lisa L. KC & Janet Nelson

This exhibit is a serene duet of floral and aquatic paintings, where blossoms meet flowing water. Two artists explore nature’s elegance through color, texture and movement, inviting viewers into a world of quiet transformation and reflection.

SpoonRiverElements.com | JanetNelsonArt.net

GALLERY III: Interconnected Visions, by Laura Annis & Sarah McRae

This exhibition explores the delicate balance of nature—its harmony, resilience and fragility. Through organic forms and elemental contrasts, each piece invites reflection on our interconnectedness with the environment and the quiet forces that sustain life.

LauraAnnis.com | @SarahMcRae68

PLAYHOUSE GALLERY: Like A Root in the Dark, by Victor Figueroa, Daniel Pimentel-Alarcon, Mark Turner, Karen Watson-Newlin & Douglas Whittle

Five artists explore nature’s hidden, fleeting moments through flora, fauna and local landscapes. Their work invites us to notice how the creative process and natural world transform slowly and steadily, revealing growth through patience and time.

FigueroaFineArt.com | MarkSTurner.com | KarenWatsonNewlin.com | DouglasWhittle.com

ROTUNDA GALLERY: When We Create, We Resist, by Various Artists and Contributors to GSAFE's Annual Online Quilt and Fiber Art Auction

Handcrafted quilts supporting GSAFE’s mission to create safe schools for trans and queer youth, embodying resistance through creation—each stitch representing hope, resilience and the patient work of building inclusive communities.

GSAFEwi.org | @GSAFE

SPECIAL EVENTS

Slow Art: A Mindful Journey Through the Galleries

THU, OCT 9, 9-10 AM | Gallery I & Watrous Gallery, Overture Center for the Arts

Experience art in a new way through this guided meditation, presented in partnership with James Watrous Gallery and Wildflower Therapies. Connect deeply with the artwork, then enjoy refreshments. Click here for more information and registration ($23).

Fall Galleries Reception

THU, OCT 23, 5:30-8:30 PM | Rotunda Stage, Overture Center for the Arts

Artist Talks start at 6 PM

Join us for a reception and artist talks celebrating the Fall 2025 Overture Galleries. This season’s exhibitions consider the quiet forces that shape our landscapes. Through diverse media, artists reflect on the unseen and visible aspects of the natural world. Drawing on symbolic and spiritual associations, the works evoke wonder, harmony and connection.