Victor Garcia Quartet

media release: Grammy-nominated Victor Garcia is a musical force to be reckoned with…

Examiner.com’s Neil Tesser calls him “one of the most exciting young musicians.” Chicago Tribune’s Howard Reich says that he “stands out as an ebullient soloist offering a formidable technique and a radiantly polished tone.” JazzChicago.net’s Brad Walseth regards him as a “young lion trumpeter.”

He’s as versatile as he is creative. His trumpet talent heralds his international acclaim. He sings, plays percussion, and his songwriting, arrangements and charts have led him to professorial positions at Roosevelt University, Loyola University and the University of Illinois in Chicago.

The lineup of greats he’s performed with speaks for itself: Aretha Franklin, Arturo Sandoval, Spoon, Monty Alexander, Wynton Marsalis, Victor Manuelle, Nicholas Payton, La India, the Temptations, Steve Turre, BeBe Winans, Tito Puente, Jr., Paquito d’Rivera, Christian McBride, Randy Brecker, Branford Marsalis, The Isley Brothers, and Dr. John. He released his debut album, The Grind/The Groove, in 2018 and he’s recorded on dozens of other albums, three of them Grammy-nominated.