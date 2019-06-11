Victoria Maidhof & Noël Ash
Overture Center-Gallery I 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:Summer Cycle: Tuesday, June 11-Sunday, September 1, 2019
Reception | Friday, June 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m.
Gallery I – Victoria Maidhof & Noël Ash
Maidhof and Ash both capture profound yet relatable moments. Through photography, Maidhof tells the story of a kinship between two individuals from different generations. Ash paints still lifes of student-parents as they navigate the intersections of school, work, and daily living.
