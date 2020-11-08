ONLINE: Victorian Era

media release: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Speaker: Michael Bridgeman In America, the second half of the 19th century was an age of exuberance in architecture and design. This presentation will cover the period from the 1850s, when Madison experienced its first boom times, to about 1900. Get your tickets today!

TICKETS: Madison Trust Members $5.00 | General Public $10.00

Michael Bridgeman is a Wisconsin native who began volunteering for the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation soon after moving to Madison in 1982. He has guided Historic Architecture Walking Tours for more than 15 years, served two terms on the Madison Trust board, and now writes a regular blog post for the Madison Trust website. Since retiring from PBS Wisconsin, he has hosted two programs about historic buildings in the state, researched National Register nominations, and volunteered for the State Historic Preservation Office. Michael and his partner live in an 1899 stone farmhouse in the Town of Roxbury.