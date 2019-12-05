Victorian Holiday Weekend

press release:

Thursday

The 28th Annual lighting of the Love Light Tree takes place at 4:30 on Thursday, 12/5. Join the lighting ceremony at, Stoughton Hospital Bryant Center- 900 Ridge St.

The Stoughton Public Library will again be hosting their book sale. Thursday, 4-6 (Friends Preview) and 6-9 is open to the public. Friday, 9-5; Saturday, 9-3.

Friday

The festivities continue Friday, December 6, 6:30pm-10pm, with the opening gala hosted by the Stoughton, Oregon & McFarland American Cancer Society Relay For Life at the Stoughton Cress Funeral Home. Enjoy the sophisticated vintage music of Second Swing Around, a beautiful assortment of hors d’oeuvres as well as a wine and beer bar. Please consider a $5 donation. Just the beginning to a wonderful and fun-filled weekend in downtown Stoughton!

Sponsored by the Stoughton Fire Department, the Holiday Light Show returns to Stoughton Rotary Park on the corner of Sixth and Jefferson. Thousands of holiday lights are timed to music station, 88.5.

Stoughton Opera House presents Joan Shelley (Daughter of Swords supports)

Friday, December 6. Show time is 7:30 - 10:00 PM. Tickets are $20 and available at 608.877.4400.

Twas the Night Before Christmas, presented by the Stoughton Center for the Arts. A charming story inspired by the classic Clement C. Moore poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas”. With traditional Holiday carols, exquisite new music, and a visit from St. Nick himself this fresh telling of the most popular Christmas poem ever written will delight audiences of all ages. Performances are at the Stoughton High School Auditorium: Friday December 6 (7:30pm evening show), Saturday December 7th (1:30pm matinee show).

Saturday

Cookie Walk, 8am-2pm. Let others do your baking! Come and look for the decorated cookies featured in the Cookie Walk! Proceeds go to the United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

United Methodist Church, 525 Lincoln Ave

Don't miss out on the Second Chance Animal Advocates Arts, Crafts, and Bake Sale, Saturday 9am-4pm at River Bluff Middle School, 235 N Forrest St. Shop from crafters and vendors, and pick up a variety of baked goods, doggie treats and candy! Pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, hot beverages, and popcorn. All food proceeds go to animals in need.

Join us on Saturday at Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main for the Winter Artisan Market 10am-6pm. You will find hand-crafted treasures made by local artisans, live music, and simple cafe service. This is the perfect chance to finish up that Holiday shopping. In addition, the Kiwanis Club will have Santa visit (10-2) and there will be a giving tree to benefit local families.

Free sampling of the year’s best chocolate including dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and nut and fruit chocolate at Yahara Chocolate. While you're there, experience Green Road Pottery! Build an elf or Santa from clay. You will need to return to glaze your figure on Dec 14th or make other arrangements. When fired, your creation will be hard and durable for display indoors or outside. 261 W Main St.

Visit Livsreise to see beautifully decorated Norwegian Holiday Trees along with a special Christmas display. “Norsk Jul” features Christmas like our grandparents had in the early to mid-20th century. Friday and Saturday will feature a 2-part documentary: “Siblings are Forever”, and “Siblings are Forever, The Grand Journey”. The Madrigal Singers will also be stopping by around 12:30 for their final performance of the day!

Dave Schlapper makes a guest appearance at All Through The House to sample his Natural Spirits, LLC liqueurs. Dave created these delicious aperitif liqueurs and bottles them locally Snag a bottle of your favorite for that hard to buy for friend or colleague A great Secret Santa gift! Dave will be sampling from 11:00-2:00 in our kitchen! 160 E Main St.

Matinee showing of Twas the Night Before Christmas, presented by the Stoughton Center for the Arts. 1:30pm at the Stoughton High School Auditorium.

Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers stroll through town in full period costume on Saturday from 10-12:30. Their performance is not one to miss!

The fire truck parade will illuminate the sky Saturday evening at 5:30 travelling east on Main. Swing by the fire station, 401 E. Main after the parade for face painting, a warm cup of apple cider, some elves, and visit with Santa. The City Band will play Holiday music to set the cheer!

Stoughton Village Players Theater will be hosting the Magnum Opus Ballet performance of Full Light. A full-length ballet with fresh and innovative choreography to the glorious score of Handel's Messiah! Performance is at 7:30pm Cash at the door: $15 for adults, $12 seniors 65 & older, $10 for under 18. Add $1.00 surcharge for credit card purchase. 255 E Main St

Saturday evening, 7:30-10:00, The Stoughton Opera House hosts Cherish the Ladies: A Celtic Christmas. Tickets are $40. Cherish the Ladies make centuries-old music that has been passed down from generation to generation their own with tasteful new arrangements and talented renditions. Call 608.877.4400.

Sunday

Close out the weekend with the Stoughton Festival Choir & City Band at the Stoughton Opera House, 4 – 6:30pm or the Victorian Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday 3pm-7pm. Four beautifully decorated homes are mapped on a $25 ticket available at McGlynn Pharmacy in Stoughton. Funds raised benefits the 2020 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Stoughton, Oregon and McFarland.