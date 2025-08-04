Victory at the Supreme Court: The Spills Law Decision

media release: In June, the Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Midwest Environmental Advocates and our clients in a legal dispute over the ability of the Department of Natural Resources to protect Wisconsinites from toxic environmental pollution under the state’s Spills Law. The case was brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce in 2021, and for more than four years, we fought to make sure WMC didn’t succeed in gutting the Spills Law. The court's decision was a clear rejection of WMC's pro-polluter agenda and a major legal victory for the health and wellbeing of the people of Wisconsin! Join us on August 4 at 6:30 PM to learn about the case and what it can teach us about environmental protection in Wisconsin. A short presentation will be followed by a panel discussion and an open Q & A.