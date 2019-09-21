press release: WUD Music Presents: Video Age

FREE SHOW! 18+

Saturday, September 21st, 2019

9PM @ The Terrace

ABOUT:

On Video Age’s forthcoming album Pop Therapy, out June 15 via Inflated Records, longtime friends and songwriting partners Ross Farbe and Ray Micarelli conjure up a thrilling assortment of experimental pop songs. Using a palette of vintage synthesizers and the propulsion of a Sequential Circuits Drumtraks drum machine, the New Orleans-based group’s buoyant synth-

pop echoes from some imagined vision of the past, leaning on an invented nostalgia to soundtrack an ideal future that never arrived. Video Age brings that future fully to life on Pop Therapy.